Last Monday was the centenary of one of the women who would not need to explain herself for any viewer to attest that some presences on the screen are transformed into movie stars in perpetuity, a dimension in which the gift of knowing how to act is not enough, but rather something special and magical is required. That lady, baptized as Betty Perske Weinstein (unmistakably Jewish surnames), whose name Hollywood decided to change to the very American Lauren Bacall, achieved success with her first performance, in the extraordinary To have and not to have, that women admired her personality and that all men with good taste were hung up on her. The admirable Humphrey Bogart, the most handsome (justifiably) in the neighborhood, was overcome with the same desire for her that so many voyeurs must have felt. It happened to his character in the film and to him in real life. Result: he ended the long and stormy relationship he had with another woman and married the twenty-something Bacall. The plot of the film spoke of the permanent game of seduction between the two, but that was also happening in their own lives, they did not need to act. And the spectators perceived that in addition to exemplary interpretations of two very attractive characters, of their memorable dialogues, of their fascinating personalities, more things were happening. “If you need me, whistle,” Bacall said to Bogart with a hypnotic look and smile. And that happiness was shared by the public.

Lauren Bacall, throughout her fertile and very long career, played many genres: comedies, dramas, melodramas, musicals, and even dared to make a western alongside an undeniably ill John Wayne, but every time I remember her I inevitably and happily associate her with film noir, in black and white, alongside Bogart. They played four films together. All of them memorable, full of atmosphere and tension, disbelieving or cornered antiheroes who at some point are forced by circumstances to act as heroes, with exuberant or subterranean romanticism, intelligent and perverse dialogues, credible villains and villainesses, giving off sensuality. Two are masterpieces and were directed by the same person, a certain Howard Hawks, adapting novels by the enduring, profound and magnetic Hemingway and Raymond Chandler, two very cinematic writers. They are To have or not to have and The eternal dream.

Bacall and Bogart, in their initial encounters, give off understandable annoyance, their personalities are acidic and sensual, but we know that the initial train crash will be temporary and not fatal, that the love story between them is unstoppable. It is also very attractive. The dark pathdirected by Delmer Davesin which it took us a long time to see Bogart’s face. And John Huston reunited this explosive couple in Key LargoA bitter reflection on the eternal survival of high-level gangsterism, set claustrophobically in a hotel in the Florida Keys in the middle of an endless storm.

Lauren Bacall and her husband, Humphrey Bogart, during the filming of John Huston’s ‘Key Largo’. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

And you confirm that this actress was a goddess every time you review those old and beautiful films. She reveals eroticism in a sophisticated or natural state. Also intelligence, defiance, malice, independence, personality. She expresses the most diverse sensations with a look, with a smile. And how she moves, speaks, listens. The last time I saw her was in an episode of The Sopranosthat memorable series. And I got pissed off with David Chase, its creator. Lauren Bacall played herself. In that episode, the abortionist, psychopath, self-conscious, hyperviolent Chris Moltisanti, nephew of Tony Soprano, assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel to steal the exquisite gifts that the boutique from the hotel to the big celebrities who were staying there. A masked Moltisanti would hit her twice, throw her to the ground, humiliate her, steal her belongings and run away with the joy of a brainless teenager. And I told myself: “Not even the most reckless gangster would do that to the Lauren Bacall I imagined on the screen.” Surely the great lady would eat him alive. Her ovaries were more powerful than any night robber.

Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Monroe at the premiere of the film ‘How to Marry a Millionaire’ in Los Angeles (California) in 1953. Michael Ochs Archives

