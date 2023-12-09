In Russia, December 9 is celebrated as the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland. They were discussed today at the presentation of the national Patriot Award in Moscow.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of those who died who defended the country. Among the award winners are veterans of the Northern Military District, as well as doctors, volunteers, teachers and journalists. Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent them congratulations.

First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko also thanked those present.

“You have proven by your example what real patriotism is, what real devotion to your country is. And it is very important that you pass on this example of yours today to the next generations of Russians,” Kiriyenko said.

The winner in the “volunteer” category was an 11-year-old schoolgirl from Krasnodar. Applications for participation in the competition were sent by Russian patriots from more than 10 foreign countries.

Earlier this week, Vladimir Putin recalled that Heroes of the Fatherland Day was established in honor of outstanding citizens of the country who performed feats in the name of the Motherland. He also addressed the Youth Army members, noting the example, selflessness and devotion of the heroes of the Fatherland, whose life can become a reliable guide for the younger generation.