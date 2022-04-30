A few days before dying, Laura realizes her dream, we discover together with her moving story

A few days before dying, a woman is convoluted a wedding with her husband at the Niguarda Hospice. This is the history from Laura, who, terminally ill, decided to fulfill her dream of love before leaving her partner and all his family. Let’s find out all the details of the moving story together.

In recent days, the hospital Niguarda of Milan told a moving story which sees Andrea and Laura as protagonists. The latter was housed at theHospice The Tulip managed by Asst and, shortly before dying from a terminal illness, it was in this structure married with her boyfriend. However, a few days after the ceremony, the woman did not make it.

The hospital documented every touching moment of the marriage publishing a series of photo on the official Facebook page. From the images in question it is possible to observe Laura who, forced to stay in readshe reaches her spouse accompanied by her father and all the medical personnel.

The words of the Niguarda Hospice for Laura

The shots published on social media have moved the whole world. These are the words written in the caption of the post from the hospital:

A moment in which all the staff feel “privileged” in being able to accompany, even if with a background of sadness, significant stages in the life of our patients. Unfortunately a few days after the celebration Laura left us, but her loved ones wanted to share this moment, events like this push us to continue our work with ever greater professionalism and humanity.

It goes without saying that there have been many messages of affection and closeness on the part of all web users towards the woman’s family. However, the Niguarda staff wanted to specify that: