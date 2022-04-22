Mexico. Laura Zapata had an emergency and had to buy some new shoes and in doing so discovered that they were from the Thalía brand, the creation of her famous sister.

In several news portals it is shared that Laura Zapata bought some last minute shoes, tried them on, they fit, she paid for them and then he realized that they were from the Thalía brand.

The situation made Mrs. Zapata laugh and laugh, since she never imagined that this curious coincidence would occur in her life; Having so many marks, she went precisely to look at those of her sister.

Laura Zapata. instagram photo

The purchase was made by Zapata in Miami. She looked at the shoes in store windows, asked about it, they showed it to her, she liked it and it fit her and then she realized that they were from the Thalía brand, the soap opera villain tells Ventaneando.

“I saw some sandals full of stones, I thought they were pretty and I said: ‘I want them!’; I take them home, sitting on the couch I noticed that they were from the Thalía brand, it made me laugh, I thought they were pretty.”

Then he sent a message to Thalía and told her the story of his shoes: “”Wow, little sister, what a father!'”, the actress wrote to her, says Mrs. Zapata, also that Thalía answered her through an audio that she loved that she liked them.

Read more: Alejandro Fernández reveals how he lives his duel after the death of his father Vicente Fernández

Laura Zapata has also said that she is in constant communication with Thalia, especially due to the health situation of her grandmother, Doña Eva Mange, and messages are constantly written via WhatsApp.