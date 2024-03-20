Laura Zapata was another of the famous ones who lamented the death of Televisa producer, Nicandro Diaz with whom he worked in some soap operas, but he also mentioned that he had an affair with Thalía in the past so they were close, which caused a total stir on social networks, since no one expected these statements.

And much has been said about the romances that Thalia could have had on Televisa, but none has been confirmed, but it is Laura Zapata who assured that her sister had a relationship with Nicandro Diaz apparently out of the public eye, but in light of the death of the producer, the Mexican singer has not commented on the matter, although the drama has already begun on social networks.

For those who don't know Nicandro Diaz worked with almost all celebrities Televisa those who mourn his death today, some of them are Eduardo YanezGabriel Soto, Marlene Favela and Marjorie de Sousa among many others, which is why his death caused a stir in the entertainment world as well as the recent gossip that he had an affair with Thalia several years ago when he worked in Mexico.

As if that were not enough, several programs have paid tribute to the soap opera producer and the anecdotes with him continue to emerge, making it clear that he was a person with a unique human quality who always cared about his colleagues despite the work, since making a melodrama is very complicated since it consumes many hours of work.

“Like me. Carmelita Salinas, “as cool and pretty as I want him, even if my sister was, she was always a beautiful person”, “Thalía, her partners have always been older, at least most of them, very intelligent”, “And if she had an affair with her sister because she mentions it,” the networks write in response to the statements made by Laura Zapata.

They no longer take

Despite the statements made by Laura Zapata, she has also commented that since the death of her grandmother Eva Mange, the two celebrities no longer get along, since there was a distancing which continues to be a controversy, since for years the two women have had their differences which could never be resolved.

