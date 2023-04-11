Mexico.- Currently, Laura Zapata and Gaby Spanic are participants in the famous cooking reality show chain Telemundo‘top chef‘, and both artists have been involved in a new controversy.

After Gaby Spanic faced a scandal with the evening program of Aztec TV‘windowing‘, recently the rumor came out that the beautiful Venezuelan actress he would have had an altercation with Thalia’s sister.

Apparently, according to the show’Gossip Not Like‘, Laura Zapata and Gaby Spanic would have had a strong fight that came to blows inside Telemundo when they were recording their participation for the reality food show, where it is said that various kitchen utensils were launched.

The information says that because the talented actresses threw themselves even with frying pans, one of them was about to burn herself with oil.

“Two divas with a strong character, with a very strong character… They hit each other, they threw the pan, one almost burned… What they tell us from Colombia is that Laura Zapata hit Gaby Spanic,” they commented in the show business show

But that’s not all, but the presenter of the show also pointed out that Spanic was very close to leaving the reality show because he could not bear to continue recording with Laura Zapata.

“They are convincing her because she has just resigned and the one with the strongest character, Gabriela, is leaving the project… Gaby wants to leave the project, this is not a scam, it is not reality, it is really happening and it is very, very strong “, said.

However, both artists They came out to deny all the speculations that were made about their “lawsuit”, determining that they would always maintain their friendship, for which they asked their followers not to fall for gossip.

In fact, Gaby Spanic spoke through her social networks to affirm that her relationship with Laura is very good and that he is very fond of himbut above all respect.

“My beautiful people, do not believe everything you see in the press. I love my Laura, I adore her, I admire and respect her, we get along very well and it is a reciprocal feeling, there is no rivalry here.”

After this publication, the Mexican soap opera actress replied to Spanic no without first launching against the presenter of the show.

“My beloved Gaby, remember that starving dogs bark and have to eat, shamelessly raising false testimonies. Poor people, when the boomerang they throw returns to them, it will cut off their heads. And by the way, the one with the ‘greñas’, like vulgarly speaks this güera or asexual gü[email protected] talks about her badly combed (three) wicks. I love you Gaby, always friends”.