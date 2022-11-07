Without a shadow of a doubt Laura Torrisi is one of the most loved and respected Italian actresses in the world of cinema. Recently the woman, who suffers from a small health problem, related a dramatic episode in which she ended up in hospital. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Laura Torrisi is a famous one actress Italian. The woman made her entrance into the world of cinema following her experience at Big Brother Vip. At the time it had been Leonardo Pieraccioni, her ex-husband, to notice her in the well-known reality show. In addition to always being present on the set of the cinema, the woman is always active on social through which he shares his daily moments with all his followers.

Although the actress has a successful and rewarding career, she has never denied having experienced some complicated moments in his life. One of these dates back to his childhoodwhen he was little and had not yet discovered that he was suffering from aintolerance permant to gluten.

In fact, in addition to having to fight against endometriosis, the famous suffers from a small disorder: the celiac disease. However the diagnosis it only came when the woman had undergone tests to understand what was the cause of the discomfort she had been living with for some years. During her childhood, Leonardo Pierracioni’s ex-wife was rushed to hospital where she arrived in a coma.

Fortunately, this episode is just a sad one I remember for the actress. Currently the woman is well and has learned to live with this disorder. In addition, she constantly undergoes medical visits and the various controls to keep this at bay I disturb.