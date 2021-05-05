Laura Spoya shared a very important moment for her, as she said that she finally managed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Full of emotion, through her social networks, the former beauty queen related that she had to travel to the United States to be inoculated.

“Today I got the first dose of the vaccine. Many mixed feelings after more than a year of pandemic ”, read at the beginning of his post.

In addition, Spoya said that she was very admired by the vaccination system of the North American country and detailed how the process was to gain access.

“ I was pleasantly surprised with the vaccination system in the United States . Quick, orderly, with opportunity for EVERYONE regardless of whether you are from the country or not and it is completely free, “he said.

Finally, Laura Spoya thanked the opportunity to have been vaccinated, but regretted the scandal that occurred in Peru over the ‘Vacunagate’.

“I feel very grateful. I say mixed feelings because I see how politicians and people ‘with contacts’ take advantage of their condition to get vaccinated irregularly, taking the opportunity to those who correspond, and on the other hand I am also calm to know that for each person who has the possibility of traveling to get vaccinated means one more vaccine for someone in my country, “he added.

