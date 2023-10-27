Laura Spoya, the former miss Peru 2015surprised his followers by revealing that His house in Acapulco, Mexico, was one of the many affected by the destructive passage of Hurricane Otis.. The remembered participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ shared various images of the streets of the place where she resides when she is in said country and where, at the time of the disaster, her husband Brian Rullan was, with whom she was incommunicado hours before.

Was Laura Spoya in Mexico when Hurricane Otis hit?

The former beauty queen, Laura Spoya, shared photos and videos of part of what is being experienced in Mexico due to the Hurricane Otis, which passed through Acapulco last Wednesday, October 25. The former miss Peru was concerned because her husband Brian Rullanof Mexican origin, was in the country when everything happened.

She not only shares snapshots of the rubble in which several buildings and houses were left, but also help information and contact numbers so that support can be brought to the affected areas. It should be noted that Laura was not in that nation at the time of the hurricane, as she was waiting for her partner to arrive in Peru.

How was Laura Spoya’s house in Mexico?

Although the Peruvian model who participated in Miss Universe 2015 was not in Acapulco when Hurricane Otis hit, her husband Brian Rullan He was the one who shared the video in which he shows how part of his house was destroyed. Laura commented that her partner was about to travel to Peru, just one day before the disaster.

“Since early morning no one has been able to communicate with his family there (Mexico), Brian was coming today (October 25) to Peru, but he had to stay there and us here“, comments in a publication. “Thank God, Brian and his brother are okay. This is how part of my house looked like“Spoya wrote, clarifying that his partner is safe. In the images you can see how all the windows in a room were shattered and part of the ceiling fell to the ground.

Brian Rullan, husband of Laura Spoya, tells of his experience during Hurricane Otis

The husband of the former Miss Peru is already in Lima and was able to reunite with his family. Furthermore, both were connected to the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ and the Mexican chef recounted the moments of terror he experienced in the midst of Hurricane Otis, which hit Acapulco on October 25. This is what he said.

“I spent 3 and a half hours in my son’s bathtub barricaded with my parents’ dog, I thought I was going to die (…) Some winds of more than 300 km per hour, I went to the bedroom and shortly Little by little you could hear how things were breaking, glass, glass on my terrace and the wind was growing and the noise was growing, one was just waiting for the moment when it was my turn to see when those doors would fall and I was going to get out. flying”he explained.

