Laura Spoya He surprised his first-born with a private birthday party only for the people closest to the family due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in Mexico. In the images that he shared through his social networks, you can see how he started all the decoration in his house.

The theme of this celebration had the Peruvian llama as its protagonist, despite the fact that days ago the businesswoman had commented that, when consulting her minor, she indicated that she wanted a “Chucky” party, her favorite animated character.

In the videos that Laura Spoya uploaded, you can also see a large float in the shape of a Peruvian llama that served as a decoration for her pool, where her daughter would play with the guests.

Laura Spoya will open her beauty center in Acapulco

The multifaceted Laura Spoya will launch a new commercial project in the field of beauty. As it was known, the Peruvian model presented a new company months ago, which is focused on the creation and marketing of personal care products.

However, this time he announced through his networks that he is looking for a stylist, preferably one who does not live in Mexico, but who has the availability and desire to move to that country. In addition, he advised that you have a specialty in the latest color trends in the world.

Laura Spoya announces her second pregnancy

Singer Laura Spoya was amazed at how quickly the news flies. This is because Magaly Medina won the announcement of her second pregnancy with her husband Brian Rullan.

The couple took advantage of their visit to Lima to attend the set of Magaly TV, the firm and tell more details about this new stage as parents.