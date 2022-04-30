Laura Spoya She has already given birth to her second baby together with Brian Rullan and did not hesitate to share her first hours as a mother of two little ones on social networks. The influencer gave details of this new experience after receiving her newborn, who came into the world at 11:18 a.m. on April 28 at a clinic in Mexico City.

“After harboring a baby, the body should slowly return to normal, but be patient and have lots of love,” she told her Instagram followers.

Laura Spoya decided to flirt

Laura Spoya also revealed to her followers that she took advantage of the procedure to tie her tubes and stressed that she made the decision personally.

“I tell you that I took advantage of the caesarean section to bind myself. It was my decision entirely because I only wanted to have two children. . If in the future she gives me motherhood, I do it in vitro, it is not the end of the world, ”she commented.

In the same way, she said that she opted for this method to avoid the hormonal problems of birth control pills.

“I wanted Brian to have a vasectomy, but the fact of taking care of myself with contraceptive hormones made me very ill, it altered everything,” he explained.

In a message to Magaly Medina, he confirmed that he has already completed his family and does not want to have more children. “Now yes, the factory has been officially closed,” she explained.

Laura Spoya and her tender message after giving birth

Laura Spoya became a mother for the second time and shared a message on her official Instagram account with which she welcomed her newborn. The former beauty queen expressed her excitement at completing her family and received congratulations from her fans.

“A bit ‘swollen’, but happy with my two offspring. Not all the pain of the operation can overcome and overshadow my happiness. Thank you all for your messages,” the influencer wrote on the aforementioned platform.