Laura Spoya is going through one of the most complicated moments of her life, as her 57-year-old father is fighting for his health after testing positive for COVID-19. The renowned influencer, who lives in Mexico, announced from her networks that her father finally found ICU bed.

On Wednesday, May 5, the former beauty queen asked all her followers to pray for the man who gave her life, after he entered a hospital due to complications in his body due to the coronavirus.

After that message, Laura Spoya He shared another post from his Instagram stories to help him find an ICU bed urgently. Hours later, the model reported that she finally found what was requested and pointed out that in a short time her father would be intubated.

“Thank you all for your messages, prayers and help. Today (Thursday, May 6) my father entered the ICU to be intubated. Now we have to continue praying and send him all the good energies so that he continues to fight, “wrote the model.

Likewise, the well-known Peruvian influencer advised her followers not to trust themselves with regard to care, since this virus is very misleading and it is not known how much it can affect a infected person, no matter how healthy they may be.

“Do not take this virus lightly. My dad is 57 years old and did not have any kind of medical condition and today he is struggling to survive. Take care of yourself and those you love. Thanks for so much support really. They have been and continue to be days of great anguish, especially since ICU beds are so scarce that many people die without having that last chance to fight for their lives. Protect yourselves, I ask for good vibes. Thank you ”, he concluded Laura Spoya.

