The second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ brought with it new faces, among which the charismatic ex-miss Peru, Laura Spoya, stood out. It should be noted that the former beauty queen does not live in the Peru for several years and who returned to our country when she was summoned by this popular culinary reality show that is coming to an end. The model was asked if she would stay in the capital. The former TV presenter revealed what her family plans as a result of his stay in his homeland.

Will Laura Spoya and her husband Brian Rullan stay in Peru?

Former Miss Peru, Laura Spoya, was encouraged to tell her plans after returning to Peru to participate in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. In an interview with the Trome newspaper, the model revealed if she would stay to live in our country with her husband Brian Rullan and their two youngest children.

“We always arrive in this season and we stay for two months. My husband works in the entertainment sector and Peru is a great market, but I don’t think we will move,” said the model.

support He also commented on the personal reasons why he would not stay in his homeland. “I am a person who needs not to be in a city and I have my beauty salon in Acapulco,” she specified.

Laura Spoya met her husband, Brian Rullan, before she was crowned Miss Peru 2015 and they began an intimate friendship that ended in romance. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Laura Spoya

How is the relationship between Laura Spoya and her husband Brian Rullan?

Laura Spoya opened her heart and told how her relationship is with the father of her children, Brian Rullan, a businessman focused on the gastronomic sector, who not only cooks, but also manages a series of restaurants in Mexico.

“We have been married for six years and eight together. My husband is wonderful, he lets me be one hundred percent, he doesn’t question me, he doesn’t cut my wings”commented support In the beginning.

Regarding the issue of infidelity, the former beauty queen made it clear that she would not forgive her husband for betraying her trust. “The day that he is given to have a ‘canita al aire’, then goodbye. I do not give second chances and neither did he. If you have to take care of a person so that they do not turn you around, it is because it is not for you (…). No, he is not stepped on, he is obedient. It’s a lie, we talked about everything, we reached a halfway point and it’s done, ”he specified.

On the other hand, he was asked support if you have thought about having another baby with your partner. “No, not even dead. I have two children and I took advantage of the cesarean section to bind myself. Before making the decision, my husband told me: ‘God forbid, but imagine that we separated and you are young.’ He is thirteen years older than me, and I answered him: “If at some point I redo my life, it will be to travel,” the model concluded.

