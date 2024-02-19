The tension in the corridors of the Palace in recent months was unbearable. Laura Sarabia and Carlos Ramón González, director of Dapre, the organization that manages the budgets and day-to-day operations of the Presidency of Colombia, have fought a silent battle for the favor of Gustavo Petro. In public, they maintained a cordial relationship, but González's team, especially, could not stand Sarabia or his closeness to Petro. The president has had no choice but to take sides and, in a move that surprises almost no one, he has chosen Sarabia, the person he trusts most in this world. The 29-year-old advisor thus gains extraordinary power within the Government.

Sarabia met Petro three years ago and in a matter of months he gained a space in his environment that far surpassed those who had surrounded him since he was a congressman and then mayor of Bogotá. He arrived at the hands of Armando Benedetti, the number two in the presidential campaign that ended with the appointment for the first time of a left-wing president in modern Colombia. Sarabia ended up as Chief of Staff and, according to the ministers who have left the Government, she was the one who accumulated the most power in the entire organization chart. She later had to leave due to a scandal related to the polygraph to which she subjected her nanny for lost money, but in a matter of months Petro de ella recovered her. She now brings him the heart of presidential power. Sarabia has a case open in the Attorney General's Office, which has not prevented the president from continuing to love her, no matter what it costs him politically.

