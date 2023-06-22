Laura Sarabia, 29, President Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff, during an interview at the Palacio de Nariño, in Bogotá, Colombia, on May 12, 2023. Santiago Mesa

The nanny Marelbys Meza was subjected to a lie detector test in January for the theft of thousands of dollars at the home of her then employer and Colombian Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia. The case shocked public opinion when it was revealed in May through the magazine Week and contributed to the fall of who was the right hand of President Gustavo Petro. Far from the media focus, Sarabia reserved the details of his version of events for when he went to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office, something that took place on Wednesday. As revealed on Thursday by his lawyer to Caracol Radio, the robbery included several official documents of the Presidency of the Republic. It was not just a personal loss, but a matter of national security, he argued.

Sarabia reiterated that the amount of money stolen was $7,000 (about 30 million pesos). According to his version, it was not the more than 35,000 dollars (150 million pesos) that former ambassador Armando Benedetti mentioned in some leaked audios. And much less half a million dollars belonging to the president, as a source reserved for the magazine assured a few days ago Week. The former chief of staff assures that the money was the product of the travel expenses that she received for official trips to Europe and that she was going to use it to pay some debts on her credit card.

The defense provided the Prosecutor with some bank documents indicating that Sarabia had to ask for a loan of 50 million pesos (12,000 dollars) after the robbery. The lawyer seeks to demonstrate that it is not plausible that a person who needs credit is someone who has easy access to thousands or millions of dollars.

The former chief of staff also reported that the thief took the money and official documents in a black bag. The briefcase in which the tickets were, which also contained clothing, was never stolen and the former official still has it in her possession.

The fall of Sarabia was a hard blow for the Government of Gustavo Petro. Not only because of the use of a lie detector, which the Presidency justified from the beginning with the argument that the protocols indicated its use when there was a robbery of someone from the presidential circle. The most incendiary problems were the accusations of illegal eavesdropping on two employees and the explosive and careless way in which the revelations were made, little by little.

Benedetti’s audios evidenced the violence with which the former ambassador regularly addressed his former adviser – part of his team when he was a senator. He was beside himself with the jealousy he felt that she now had more power. “You’re not worth anything”, “I still haven’t treated anyone badly as I know how to do it”, “now I do threaten you”, “idiot”, “You owe everything to me, everything!”, “You are a laughing stock in front of from all over the world”, are some of the phrases he told her.

Both Benedetti and Sarabia left the Government three weeks ago. “While the investigation is underway, my dear and esteemed official and the Venezuelan ambassador retire from the Government,” Petro announced in an act of promotion of Army officers. The former ambassador at some point threatened to make further disclosures, related to the financing of the presidential campaign last year. But then he said that he had spoken out of “rage and drink” and remained silent. This Friday, however, the Prosecutor’s Office awaits his version of the facts.

