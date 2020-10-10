The world of rallying has been dyed in mourning. Laura Salvo, co-driver participating in the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica, has died after suffering a fatal accident at the Rally Vidreiro de Portugal. Everything happened at the beginning of the first section. The car in which the 21-year-old Spanish girl was competing, driven by Miguel Socias, suffered a highway exit impacting on the right side. Despite the rapid intervention of the test media, it was not possible to save his life. When the helicopter arrived he was already dead.

The president of the Marina Grande Automobile Club explained the incident: “Unfortunately we have to report a death at our rally. The competitor Laura Salvo, who was competing as co-driver in the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica, suffered an accident at the beginning of the first stage, dying. The Automobile Club of the Marina Grande and its Means of aid arrived at the scene in about two minutes, doing everything possible to save the young woman, attempting resuscitation. The media took the victim to an area where the arrival of an emergency helicopter was possible medical, but the competitor ended up dying in the same place. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Marina Grande Automobile Club, I publicly convey my condolences to the victim’s entire family, friends and team.

Laura Salvo belonged to a family closely linked to the world of rallying, since his father, Gabriel, competed as a pilot, and his sister, María, is also Sergi Francolí’s co-pilot, who finished second in the R2 Scholarship last year. All the rallying world is shocked for the news, and himself Dani sordo he transmitted from Sardinia, where he leads, his sorrow for the terrible loss. Rest in peace.