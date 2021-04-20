Spanish international Laura Quevedo will play the 2021/22 season at Movistar Estudiantes, reported this Tuesday the Madrid club.

Through a statement, Movistar Estudiantes confirmed that Laura Quevedo, Olympic runner-up at the Rio 2016 Games, is her first signing for next season. The eaves come from lead the scoring of Kutxabank Araski, with 12.9 points and 37.7% in triples.

“Born and trained in Madrid, Laura Quevedo already stood out with CB Coslada, being Madrid Champion in Alevín and Pre-infant (2007 and 2008). Later, she continued her training at Real Canoe NC and in Rivas Ecópolis, where she played a season between Primera National and Women’s League. On her way to the professional world, Laura Quevedo triumphed in the training teams of the Spanish Basketball Federation. European champion under-16, under-18 and under-20 (twice) and runner-up in the U-17 world, “remarked Movistar Estudiantes.

Long trajectory

Laura Quevedo also played in the American NCAA, although he soon returned to Spain to stop at the Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre.

Quevedo has been growing season by season and the 2015/16 academic year was his confirmation. 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and a PIR of 13.3 with Star Uni Ferrol were worth his call for the Spanish team for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, in which she was runner-up.

For the following course, with a very different role in Perfumerías Avenida, he was part of a team that was champion of the Women’s League and the Queen’s Cup, thus adding a truly enviable record of his 21 years.

In 2017/18 he also played games with Nissan Al-Qázeres on loan (7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds) and in 2018/19 he performed at a high level (11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds) with El Pastor cheeses.

The last two campaigns have been spent in Araski, under the command of Madelen Urieta. The Madrilenian has been recovering her best version, especially in this 2020-21 season, in which she has been the leader of her team, the top scorer (37.7% in triples) and nominated for best national player.

The Movistar Estudiantes project adds with her a key player, after the renewals of coach Alberto Ortego and captain María Espín.

“Going back to Madrid makes me excited”



“Going back to Madrid, my home, is without a doubt what excites me the most. I am young, but since I was a senior I have lived outside of here. So being able to return to my city is something incredible, not only for me, but for my family and friends that they can come to see me play and have me closer, “he said.

Regarding the Movistar Estudiantes project, he commented that it seems to him “very exciting.”

“The team has had a spectacular season, so for the players who come here it is an incentive to try to live up to what has already been done. It also seems to me a long-term project, which is going to be extended over time, which is a good sign.. I know little about Estudiantes as a club, in the quarry I have played against countless times, and it was always a special match. For the season that comes, the ideal would be to maintain the level that the team has shown this year and try to match all the achievements, “he wished.