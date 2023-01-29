“We are so grateful for this miracle that has taken us completely by surprise and will make our little Giulia a big sister already,” said Ponticorvo. “We all can’t wait to hold this miracle in our arms and make our loving family even more complete.”

The YouTuber and her husband Ryan Rijger already have daughter Giulia (1) together. The girl was born after 34 weeks, after preeclampsia was discovered at Ponticorvo. It was hard on her. “Unfortunately, my body gave up. It was time. Time to save my dear Giulia and myself,” she said at the time.

The couple has been married for five years now. The wedding took place in a ‘magical place’ in Italy, called Villa Giulia. After which her daughter was named.

#Laura #Ponticorvo #expecting #child #Blessed #miracle