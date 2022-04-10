It wasn’t this time that Brazilian Laura Pigossi won her first title on the WTA circuit in the singles bracket. After reaching the decision of the tournament in Bogotá (Colombia), the tennis player from São Paulo was defeated by the German Tatjana Maria by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2) in 2h30min of departure.

With the result in Colombia, the tennis player, who started the week as number 212 in the world, will climb to 126th place. Most of the achievements that Pigossi has in his curriculum are in doubles tournaments. One of them was the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, alongside Luisa Stefani.

In the final in Bogotá, the Brazilian had something in common with her opponent: just like Tatjana Maria, number 237 in the world, she came from qualifying, that is, she was not originally in the bracket and won the spot in the preliminary stages of the tournament. She left some outstanding opponents along the way, including the competition’s number 1 seed, the Colombian Camila Osorio, number 33 in the world, in the semifinals.

This Sunday, Laura Pigossi was unable to take control of the match, which had the German ahead most of the time. She won the first set 6-3. In the second half, Laura started well, opening 5-2, but had a little more work to close at 6-4. In the last set, Tatjana Maria did not allow Pigossi to take the lead, winning 6-2.

“Today, unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but I really liked my attitude, as I fought until the end. Today I lacked a bit of physique, the way she played demanded a little more from my legs, to be a little attentive and reacting. Even so [estou] very happy with my week, best career ranking, opening several doors, changing my calendar. I think I’m on the right path.”

