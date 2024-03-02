Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 18:01

Laura Pigossi from São Paulo added another trophy to her collection by defeating Belgian Hanne Vandewinkel by 2 sets to 1 (6-2, 4-6, 7-5) in the final of the W50 tournament in Pretoria, South Africa, in the morning this Saturday (2). With the result, the Brazilian takes home a prize of 40 thousand dollars and also enough points to rise from 123rd to 115th position in the WTA singles ranking, the women's tennis association.

“It was a tough game. I'm happy that I managed to play well in the important moments. Ending is never easy. I’m happy with my attitude and determination”, said Pigossi, in a statement sent by the tennis player’s press office.

This was the third singles title in Laura Pigossi's career, who won the WTA125 in Buenos Aires and the W60 in Feira de Santana, both in 2023. Also last year, the tennis player won gold at the Pan-American Games in Santiago. In 2021, Pigossi made history for Brazil by winning bronze in the doubles group at the Tokyo Olympics, playing alongside Luisa Stefani.

Following Pretoria, the Brazilian is waiting for a chance to enter the WTA 1000 qualifying in Indian Wells, in the United States. The qualifying phase of the tournament starts on Monday (4) and Pigossi needs an athlete to withdraw to be able to enter the dispute.

Brazilian duel

On Friday night (1), two Brazilians were head to head in the doubles bracket of the ATP 250 in Santiago. Orlando Luz, playing alongside Chilean Matias Soto, defeated the partnership formed by compatriot Marcelo Melo and Dutchman Matwee Middelkoop by 2 sets to 0, partials of 7/6 (7/2) and 6/2. The result – achieved over the number 1 seeded pair of the tournament – ​​led Luz and Soto to the decision of the competition.

It is the first time in his career that the 26-year-old Brazilian tennis player will play in an ATP final. The clash, scheduled to start at 9:30 pm this Saturday, will take place against a 100% home team: Chileans Alejandro Tabilo and Tomas Barrios. In the other semifinal of the tournament, they defeated the pair formed by Brazilian Rafael Matos and Colombian Nicolas Barrientos, recent Rio Open champions.