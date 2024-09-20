Everything will be new, everything will be different. Almost everything. Only the distance will remain the same. 3.8 kilometers swimming, 180 kilometers cycling, 42.195 kilometers running. This is the classic Ironman distance, over which triathletes have traditionally held their world championships in Hawaii. This Sunday they will be looking for their world champion for the first time in Europe, in Nice. And everything is different there. Almost everything.
#Laura #Philipp #Ironman #World #Championships #Nice #lot #skills
Leave a Reply