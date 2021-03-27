The author, linked to the Region, where she lived during her student years, publishes with Espasa the novel ‘The girl from social networks’ The writer Laura Pérez Martín. / J. JIMÉNEZ ROSA MARTÍNEZ Murcia Saturday, March 27, 2021, 2:46 PM



A casual conversation during a long plane ride on the way to Miami is the beginning of Laura Pérez Martín’s literary journey (San Sebastián, 1977). Strongly linked to Murcia, the city where she settled as a teenager, and where a large part of her family still lives today, Pérez Martín is the author of ‘La chica de la