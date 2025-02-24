Laura Pérez, Illustrator: “There is a great terror of loneliness, but we need quality of alone”

The illustrator and author of Comic Laura Pérez (Valencia, 1983) is good for things. His drawings have accompanied multiple books, and reached an unbeatable exhibition with his collaboration in Only murders in the buildinga television series in which Pérez made the piece of credits, but also the drawings made by one of its protagonists, played by Selena Gómez. This work earned a 2022 Emmy nomination.

In the comic field, it has become one of the authors with the most projection of their generation: their first graphic novel, Shipwrecked (2016), together with Pablo Monforte, earned him the FNAC/Salamandra award. Her solo career, always linked to the Astiberri publishing house, shows an author interested in the dark side of reality, in the unconscious and the dreamlike: everything that escapes reason. Hidden (2019) and Totem (2021) They are a good proof of this, and they earned its author awards such as El Eye Critical or the Ignotus. Recently he has published Night (2024), a book with which closes the cycle initiated with the two previous works, and that, in some way, supposes the closure to a way of understanding the stories and the hidden.

Night It seems to have a clearer thread than his previous works, more conscious on his part. How did this new book propose?

I think the experience with the previous two has served me a lot. I see the three books as parts of the same world. That’s why Night It is very important for me, and I am happy with the result. In this case I wanted to focus on a character, but, as I like to make strange books, that character could not be a person. I opted for a metaphorical character, the night, which is accompanied by a nightclub, which is changing, and that takes us, as if we were voyeursto small stories that take place during that night. It is a trip not only through space, but also over time.

What does the night mean for you?

The night is a metaphor of everything we do not know. Many of the stories that interest me, in any medium, take place during the night. I did a very large research work, reading a lot on the subject; Although the curious thing is that then in the work everything does not appear. Many times it is not 2% of what could be investigated. But the process has been very beautiful.

There is in his work a vision of certain things that he encompasses under that metaphor of the night: dreams, the supernatural, the atavistic … is it all part of the same?

I think so. What has changed in the human being is the introduction of culture, of routines. The lifestyle is changing, but the cycle of life and death has not done so. We know very little about what Paleolithic people thought about this, although the latest research suggests a much more refined symbolic thought than was thought, very similar to ours. Actually, the mystery is still the same: we get here without realizing it, we do not know what life is, but we don’t want to die either, because we also do not know death. It is the nonsense to fight for something we do not know, and to be afraid of something we do not know.

In fact, since the beginning of humanity, we have changed stories, but always to tell the same fears. That atavistic fear is part of our existence because we do not arrive with an instruction book, and invent all kinds of rituals to interpret what happens after death. We need answers for this feeling of vacuum: religions, science, philosophy … They are all valid while making you the most bearable existence. All that, although it does not appear evident in the book, I have tried to include it in some way, with those characters that are decontextualized, in a bus stop, a woman in the Paleolithic … also wanted to raise all this in a way that It was not sad, which has been a challenge.





The spaces are very important in Nightboth natural and architectural. How does this aspect work in your works, and what value gives you?

I am not passionate about architecture, but I look at the details, and I think it has a fundamental value in the history of humanity, and defines us. The place where we live conditions us. It is not the same to be in a modernist building or a brutalist, for example. The objects that surround us are part of our world and generate an identity. They have an animistic function, to put it in some way. Architecture in Night It is very important, and I have tried to work with the points where the human invades the natural world, which has some consequences, such as the scene in which we see a bus stop in the middle of a meadow. I think of what has happened in Valencia with the Dana; Everything flooded is built in a Barranco area, for political, human reasons. But nature will always have more reason, and the consequences can be tremendous.

How was the creative process of the book, starting from these ideas?

Intuition has been very important. In each book, I work in a different way. For NightWhat I did was develop stories from my dreams. Everything I invest, everything I read, then filters dreams, like anything elsewhere. There are times, if you exercise the dream world, which can help you create things. Many of the things that appear in the comic are dreams that I write when I wake up. They do not always work: some I write the three days I think they are not worth much. But others are very interesting, and I draw them as I write them. I structure the stories in voice notes or in notebooks, I draw characters … I work hard with the image and the word. My books tend to be very visual, but I also fit phrases that I have aimed, ideas, key concepts … I have a large notebook per book, which serves as a reference. If I lose myself, I return to her. Now I remember the process of Night As something lighter than in other books, but they have already reminded me that no, that I had a fatal [risas]. I have selective memory.





Doesn’t you run the risk of this process ending up overflowing the book itself?

That’s why with this comic I locked myself a couple of times. I stayed at the Student Residence in Madrid, and I locked myself for ten days to get the entire structure of the book, in total concentration, without stopping and without seeing anyone. There I feel so good … it is a wonderful place to work. Don’t worry about anything else. Then I returned to Valencia, continued working, and for the final stretch of the book I returned a week to the residence. It is the feeling of being in a cave. I removed to mobile data. If I was overwhelmed, I went for a walk through the gardens. If you can, when working in a book, it is important to lock yourself. The distractions are poison, and it is very easy to fall into them. You look Instagram, the mail … at least a week, to conclude a book that has taken you two or three years, it is necessary. And a great experience. I plan to do it with my future books. Savings a little and I invest this.

He must return to another era, in which we were not connected 24 hours a day, without so many disruptions. Maybe we have lost the ability to be alone with ourselves by spinning something.

It is something very valuable, and before it was usual, in effect. Now it entails a great effort, which I have tried to convey in the book, where many people appear alone. I needed to talk about loneliness, good loneliness. I try to focus on the idea that the individual in solitude is a person with a wealth that can only discover in that state. Today there is a great terror of loneliness, when I think it is something that gives us personality and our way of seeing the world, and then being well with others. We need quality to alone, to meet ourselves, without the need for self -help books. Try to constantly fill the time with small interactions ends up generating anxiety, as good … you don’t have to fill anything, you are already full. Of course, then there is united loneliness, which is a great scourge of society. There are many people who die alone, which is very paradoxical, because society pushes us not to want to be alone.

Finally, what are your projects after the publication of Night?

I am with two different projects, stories of a cut very different from the cycle of Hidden, Totem and Night. They still have no publication date, so I can’t count much.