Vitriolic repartee between Laura Pausini and Blanco

A question and answer between Laura Pausini and Blanco: the two singers, in fact, “dueled” at a distance due to the autotune, or rather the software that alters the voice of the singer, often making it even more in tune.

It all started with an interview by Laura Pausini on Radio Italia in which the singer vented against those artists who use autotune.

“I have to say, sorry, but now dogs and pigs are singing – declared Laura Pausini – There are new kids who will leave their mark, but also others who say ‘let’s sing a song and say some words’. And for me it is not the right way. Because ours too is a serious job and deserves respect. Only some sing and use the autotune as an instrument, as a sound, not because they are out of tune, in fact then you go and listen to them and they really sing”.

The singer then told an anecdote: “My daughter, for example, put some pieces on me and said ‘listen how beautiful this one is’. So I said ‘do you think this one can sing? No, because it’s all autotune here”.

Speaking to the microphones of All Music Italia, Blanco immediately replied to his colleague: “We use autotune as a nuance, like a more modern colour. So I have to say that I don’t agree with Laura Pausini. I respect her but I think differently about this thing”.

“I think that in Trap artists sometimes have more things to say than those who don’t use it. Maybe the things I sing with autotune can convey more emotion than some colleagues who don’t use it. For example, I listen more willingly to Sfera Ebbasta. A Sfera gives me something more in her lyrics than Pausini” concluded Blanco.