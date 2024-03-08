Lima has not stopped singing Laura Pausini's songs since she stepped onto the stage of Arena 1 – or for three decades – the 10,000 who arrived in San Miguel on Wednesday have attended a concert that at times was a documentary, even a testimonial of thirty years of a career that began at the Sanremo Festival. She goes on stage and says that she is back “this Peruvian-Italian” to tell her story. The majority remains standing for the almost three hours of the concert.

Beyond the costume changes, her impeccable voice and a staging with the projection of personal archives and videos, she gives her voice to the causes she defends. “We are used to judging ourselves on social networks TRUE? Without knowing the truth. Everything I am is here, on this stage. Maybe we will not think the same about all the things that I believe in and that I will show you, but deep down it is fair and beautiful that it is that way.”

The Italian came as part of a tour in which she presented her album parallel souls. That's why he opens the concert with 'El primer paso en la luna', 'Durar' and 'Un Buen Inicio', his setlist goes from album to album and adds 'I want to tell you that I love you' as a surprise for Peru. He thanks her and says he couldn't repay how lucky she has been. “I wouldn't do anything alone.”

It was his first performance in Peru after winning the Golden Globe and obtaining an Oscar nomination for Yo si (Io Sì). But the artist named person of the year “does not feel like a diva” and she talks about a personal moment, about 2010, when she took a break because she wanted to be a mother. “I want them to know why I sang certain songs,” she comments before singing ‘So Celeste.’ She also projects a video of the marriage proposal she made to Paolo Carta, the father of her daughter.

Pausini dedicates the concert to the memory of the former president of his fan club, René Bañares. “Logically, to René's mother with all my love. He was one of the sweetest and most tender boys who has helped me so much in these 30 years.” He sings with the public, with the flag of Peru and 'Amores Stranges' with his imitator in 'Yo soy kids', Fiorella Caballero.

The voice of the activist

After the versions of 'Between you and a thousand seas', 'As if we had not loved each other' and 'I will return with you', towards the end of the concert, Laura Pausini sings 'Similares' to end by raising the LGTBIQ+ flags. She follows 'The things you live', 'I do' and 'Víveme'. In fact, one of the most emotional moments were the testimonies of two women survivors of gender violence.

“It is a universal gesture, we are doing it in all the countries of the world,” he explains about the signal for help that is made by raising the hand, bending the thumb and closing the hand. “At a concert you can ask for help,” he says to applause. “This is a problem that only together we can face, change. On this tour we see many women in the audience, grandmothers, many girls and even girls. I want to tell you that you deserve to live your life without any fear, without any violence and without any shame. Only with a lot of love.”

Afterwards – with some banners in the public asking for the defense of the Amazon– the singer talks about the future and projects a video about the consequences of not protecting nature. “Animals become extinct and forests disappear.” Although Laura Pausini says goodbye with 'La Solitude' and 'Se fue', promising to return, it was clear that not even thirty songs are enough for the Italian's fans. They are waiting for her and in the absence of songs like 'Listen to your heart' or 'Two equal stories', her albums can be heard in the surrounding area and from the cars.

