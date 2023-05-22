Rome – «Hello everyone, as you know at the moment my only thought is for my land and all the people who live there. I’ve been updating my ig stories for a few days with all the useful collection info, which I too have joined and which I’m sure is serious. hI have decided to donate my cash from the 3 concerts in Venice to the municipalities of Solarolo (where I grew up), of Castelbolognese (where my parents live) and of Faenza (where I was born and where my sister lives), the three countries to which my story is most closely linked and which have been affected by this tragedy. I’m back on stage after 4 years and I want to do it by dedicating my voice to my people». She announces it on her social profiles Laura Pausini, expected in Piazza San Marco on Friday 30 June, Saturday 1 July and Sunday 2 July.

«The “Romagna is in bloom” even in the middle of the mud: those who are there know it well, because they are having so much difficulty getting up but never give up. Those who cannot reach it, like me – underlines the artist – feel helpless but he doesn’t give up anyway and looks for all possible ways to help».

«Furthermore – concludes Pausini – I received confirmation from the Municipality of Solarolo and from the production of the tour, that for reasons of practicability and safety, the party of the Launatici Fanclub will be postponed. For the same reasons, the opening of my museum will also be postponed and we will give you the new dates as soon as possible. I am with you, with a heart in the shape of Romagna».