The conductor Amadeus confirms to Tg1 the presence of the singer on the stage of the Ariston together with other greats of the show such as Måneskin and Checco Zalone

Laura Pausini will be super guest on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, Wednesday 2 February. Amadeus announced it on Tg 1. “Thanks Ama, I’ll be there », Pausini commented on the video. «I will present my new single,“ Box ”, at the festival and I will tell about my 2022 which will be full of many surprises. I can’t wait, thanks for the invitation ».

So here is another confirmation for the panorama of music and entertainment stars who will enrich the new edition of the Italian Song Festival scheduled from 1 February to Saturday 5 February.

“Fiorello? But maybe “, said today the conductor of the singing festival Amadeus, who continues not to dissolve the reservation on the presence or absence of his friend Fiore at the Ariston, with him in the two previous editions of the Festival.

During the day dedicated to listening for the press of the songs competing in Sanremo, the artistic director was not unbalanced on the guests who could arrive at the festival, including Yesthey also mention the names of Marco Mengoni and Ultimo.

“I’m only talking about who is 100% there. For friends, the doors are not open, but wide open, “he said referring to Fiorello.

The presence of Måneskin, winners of the last edition, has been confirmed in recent days. Previously the same Amadeus had announced the presence as guests of Checco Zalone and Cesare Cremonini.

“We are very ready to return, we can’t wait,” said the frontman of the Maneskin group, Damiano. «It will be really beautiful, a great emotion and we want to thank Amadeus for this opportunity», added the other members of the Roman group.

The tenant does not exclude the hypothesis of having, as in the past, even some sports guests: «It could happen, it is not necessarily a star of the present, but perhaps of the past. I have an affection for sport ».