The video of Laura Pausini's latest concert, last night in Bari, is making the rounds online. An unexpected surprise for the pop music star, protagonist of a fun little scene. The singer had a parish priest come onto the stage at the PalaFlorio and display a sign with the following slogan: “After the Madonna and Jesus, Laura is you”. The priest, Don Piero D'Alba, evidently a great fan of Pausini, embraced her warmly.

The two then improvised a duet on a well-known religious song, “Servo per amore”, which is usually sung in Church. All to the amazement and amusement of the audience. Pausini then asked the parish priest for a blessing, who accepted the artist's request, placing a hand on her forehead, and finally hugged her again.