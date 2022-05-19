“Well, yes. Something was wrong …”. Thus begins the tweet of singer Laura Pausini, who has just returned from conducting the Eurovision Song Contest, in which she announces that she is positive at Covid. “I have not felt well since Saturday – during the Eurovision final he had a slight illness behind the scenes – I thought it was caused by the accumulated fatigue, but it wasn’t. isolated and I cannot travel “.

“I am very sorry that I am unable to perform at Amor a la Musica this weekend. I had prepared a very special show and was looking forward to seeing my fans in Florida. Now I just need to heal again and look for new opportunities to meet again in America. I hope soon. I love you all! “.