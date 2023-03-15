After 18 years of engagement Laura Pausini has decided to get married. In fact, the publications of marriage with Paolo Carta, her partner who was born and lives in the capital, can be consulted on the website of the Municipality of Rome.

Still no comments from the couple on social media and therefore the wedding date is not known, which should still be in a few months.

The two had a daughter, Paola, in 2013. Paolo Carta, who will turn 60 next year and is 10 older than her, has a marriage and three children and three children behind her. He officially divorced in 2012.

No comments, at least so far, from those directly involved, nor further indiscretions have been leaked about the ceremony. The only sure thing is that the “yes” will be given within three months, the legal deadline starting from the date of the publications.

The artist from Romagna and Paolo Carta, also a musician, have been dating since 2005. A story that was not easy at first for the singer who had said that it took her time to accept the idea of ​​dating him, given that he was already married and father of three children. Their love, however, was strong and she has stood the test of time, so much so that she has now brought them to the altar.