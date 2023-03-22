Laura Pausini (Faenza, Italy, 48 years old) is celebrating and twice. She embarked on a tribute to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the beginning of her musical career —after winning the Sanremo festival in 1993 with Loneliness—, the Italian artist achieved a challenge a few weeks ago: she traveled to New York, Madrid and Milan in just 30 hours, where she offered her audience three unique concerts and in which she performed her 30 best-known songs. Regarding the more personal side of her, Pausini has finally sealed her relationship with the musician Paolo Carta, with whom she has been in a relationship for 18 years, and has gone down the aisle at a wedding held in Rome .

“Abbiamo detto ‘Yes’. We have said ‘Yes’. We said ‘I do’. Let’s design ‘Sim’. Nous avons dit ‘Oui”, with this phrase, written in five languages, and an image of the link, the Italian artist has announced her marriage to Carta on her Instagram account, in which he accumulates four million followers. Almost two decades of courtship, a daughter in common and many attempts to go down the aisle later, the couple made their relationship official in an intimate and civil ceremony held in the city hall of Rome, as the Italian newspaper had already announced. Il Corriere della Serawho was aware of the link because it appeared on the list made public by the consistory. For the occasion, the Italian has chosen an ivory-colored dress, accompanied by a tuxedo jacket of the same tone and a pearl necklace.

Pausini and Carta met in 2005, when he was chosen as the guitarist for their tour. Although at first the spark did not jump between them, little by little they got to know each other and ended up falling in love. They were not easy beginnings for the Italian artist, who had a hard time starting a relationship with him: her religious ideals prevented her from dating a divorced man and that she had three children from her previous marriage. “It took me a long time to accept this love, I didn’t want our story to hurt her children,” she explained in an interview for the magazine i donna. Her first kiss would come days later, when the guitarist invited her to a disco, despite the fact that Pausini did not like to party.

In 2012, after seven years of relationship, Carta asked the interpreter of He went away. But fate meant that they could not go through the altar: a week later she found out that she was pregnant with their first and only daughter together, Paola, who was born in 2013. “We decided to wait for her to bring us the rings” , explained the artist to Hello! in an interview last year. They tried again in 2021, but the pandemic prevented it. “I am a big fan of numbers and my favorite is eight. We wanted to get married in the year that my daughter fulfilled them, in 2021. She coincided with the pandemic and we did not want a wedding with masks, ”she told the same magazine. And the third time was the charm. Although her marriage was not official, the couple already felt that they were married, she has recounted the coach of the program The voice.

During these 18 years of relationship, Pausini and Carta have remained close both personally and at work. They have gone through difficult times, but always united. Becoming parents was not easy. They were trying for five years, and even the artist came to think that her dream of being her mother was never going to come true. She even thought about adopting, but it was a very long process. Finally, they decided to start the procedures for it, but she became pregnant that same year.

Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta during a concert by the Italian artist, in Turin, on October 26, 2018. Alessandro Bosio (Light Rocket via Getty)

As far as marriage is concerned, the artist has explained in more than one interview her refusal to go through the altar in Italy until homosexual marriages were not legal in her country. “If my best friend wants to get married, but she can’t because she’s a lesbian, I’m not going to get married,” she argued in an interview in Mexico. Finally, in May 2016 the civil union was approved in Italy, but not the marriage, with which the couples lack the rights to adopt and be parents.