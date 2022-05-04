Little curious background from a live show of one of the most famous Italian singers in the world. Laura Pausini was live on Instagram. Suddenly there is connected with a Brazilian couple and immediately noticed something strange. Husband and wife were staying having a relationship just as the Oscar nominee connected live with them on the social network.

On the afternoon of April 21st Laura Pausini decided to talk live on Instagram with her fans. Anyone could ask to talk with her. When she gave permission to two Brazilian fans, she never expected to be faced with such a scene.

In order not to miss the opportunity to talk to their darling, the husband and wife interrupted an intimate moment. Because of their haste they have not even dressed or settled down and you can see that the bed is all in a mess. Too bad they weren’t alone face to face with Laura Pausini. In connection there were thousands of people around the world.

When Laura Pausini connected she immediately noticed what was happening in that house.

But were you making love?

And they a little embarrassed answer yes. And the singer then exploded into a cry of joy and even a bit of healthy embarrassment, given that the two Brazilian fans they were also without clothes, although they tried to deny:

No guys, I can’t believe we found two that are fucking, I love!

Laura Pausini live on Instagram immediately realizes that something “muy caliente” was happening in that house

Laura Pausini chatted for a few seconds with the Brazilian fan couple, also translating for the Italians. The skit quickly went viral around the world.

After the chat with them, Laura Pausini continued to talk live about her current and future projects.