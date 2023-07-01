High water in Venice for the concert by Laura Pausini, who opens her tour in Piazza San Marco with the first of 3 evenings in the lagoon. The conditions for the 5,000 spectators, as is evident, are complicated.

Around 10pm the rain began to fall torrential. First a few drops, then the real deluge with lightning and thunder, which drenches the bystanders. The water doesn’t discourage the fans, who – fully equipped with galoshes and water repellents – dance in the rain. Pausini does not stop, on the contrary: she relaunches with the song ‘Estate’, making the audience sing and dance. Then the water presses: “Let’s try to move forward,” says Pausini. “Because you are here and you are the rockiest of all”. Forced to stop using the equipment, Pausini is not discouraged and improvises an off-schedule program singing the song ‘The solution’ a capella.