Laura Pausini performs this Sunday, March 10 at the Movistar Arena of Bogotá. The author of world anthems like 'En Cambio No' promises a varied setlist that will include all of her hits in her 30-year artistic career. A world tour that began in her native Italy, in Venice, and that has taken her to countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Chili, Argentina, Peru and, for now, Colombia. Discover in this publication what would be the list of songs that will delight the Colombian capital.

The world tour of the Italian balladeer is part of the promotion of her latest album 'Parallel Souls' and consists of 54 dates spread across Europe, North America and Latin America. He arrived on South American lands on February 23, 2024 in a massive concert at the Movistar Arena of Santiago.

Laura Pausini in Bogotá: what songs would make up your setlist at the Movistar Arena?

The setlist of Laura Pausini It has undergone few changes throughout its world tour. These would be all the songs that I would sing in the Movistar Arena of Bogotá:

The first step to the moon Span A good start Every time/Half-truths/I sing/Emergency of love So heavenly/Our daily love/In front of us Listen carefully Between you and a thousand seas As if we had not loved each other Early spring Box I will return to you I want to tell you that I love you Nadia has said/Right side of the heart/I never abandoned/In the absence of you Welcome Similar The things you live I do Vivema sister earth Zero On the other hand, not Unforgettable strange loves Loneliness He went away

What did Laura Pausini say about her concert in Colombia?

The Italian singer-songwriter maintains the excitement of a novice artist in a new setting. “In my next presentation in Colombia, I will have the privilege of performing at the Movistar Arena, a place I have not yet experienced. Alejandro Sanz He has described to me how beautiful it is, and I am eager to meet him, especially because a long time has passed since my last visit to Colombia,” she told Úrsula Levy in a recent interview with the newspaper El Tiempo.

At the same time, he highlighted how special his presentation in Colombian lands will be. “I return to Colombia with the greatest desire in the world, since the last time they deleted my dates at the last minute and I was also not happy at all because of how they treated the public. Therefore, the Bogotá concert will be the most special of the entire “Turn and I will make many surprises that are not expected”he declared to Semana.

When is Laura Pausini coming to Colombia?

Laura Pausini will be presented on Sunday, March 10 at the Movistar Arena from Bogota. The opening of doors for this long-awaited concert will be at 6:00 pm, while the start of the show will be at 8:00 pm

How many albums has Laura Pausini sold in her career?

The Italian artist has sold more than 70 million albums throughout his extensive career, an amount that has positioned her as the fourth best-selling female artist in the history of Latin music. For this reason, the Federation of the Italian Music Industry (FIMI) awarded him the prestigious FIMI Icon award in 2014.

Furthermore, in the last edition of the Latin Grammys, the academy recognized his career with the Person of the Year award, presented by the popular Colombian artist Karol G.