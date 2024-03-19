During his most recent visit to Mexico Citythe Italian singer Laura Pausini felt the need to ask for help due to health complications caused by the climatic conditions of the capital. This incident, which occurred in the middle of his show at the Mexico City Arena, not only tested the artist's resilience, but also generated a moment of empathy and deep connection with her audience. Despite this setback, Pausini handled the situation with humor and professionalism, and reaffirmed his commitment to his fans.

The event took place during the first presentation of their concert series at the venue; This moment was unforgettable for both the artist and her fans. The height of the Mexico Citycombined with unusually warm weather, led to Pausini experiencing breathing difficulties. However, this episode did not harm the singer's spirit, and she resorted to taking a break between songs to ensure she could continue with her performance.

What happened to Laura Pausini during a concert in CDMX?

Laura Pausiniduring his performance in the Mexico City Arena, faced an unexpected challenge when she felt affected by the altitude of CDMX. The singer was forced to ask for oxygen on stage, a fact that captured the attention and concern of its audience. Pausini, in a gesture of transparency, shared the moment on his social networks; In the images you can see his visit to the back of the stage to get oxygen and avoid fainting. This act not only demonstrated his humanity, but also his unwavering determination to offer the best to his fans, regardless of adversity.

How many concerts in CDMX did Laura Pausini have?

The Italian star had two dates scheduled in the Mexico City Arena as part of your World Tour Winter 2024. This tour included performances in several cities around the world; and Mexico It was a crucial stop due to the large fan base Pausini has cultivated in the country over the years. Despite the incident with the oxygen, Laura Pausini met both scheduled dates, so she demonstrates her professionalism and dedication to her Mexican followers.

Laura Pausini has performed more than once in Mexico. Photo: AFP

How did Laura Pausini's fans react during her concert?

Fans' reaction to the incident was immediate support and understanding. On social networks, numerous followers They expressed their admiration for the way Laura handled the situation, and highlighted their authenticity and commitment. The comments praised his ability to overcome difficulties and even highlighted that in moments of vulnerability, Pausini remains a source of inspiration for many.

Laura Pausini had two presentations in Mexico City to the delight of her fans. Photo: AFP

How many meters high is CDMX?

The Mexico City It is located at an average altitude of approximately 2,250 meters above sea level. This considerable elevation can affect visitors not accustomed to such conditions and cause symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing and, in more severe cases, altitude sickness. The experience of Laura Pausini serves as a reminder of the challenges artists can face when performing in cities located at high altitudes