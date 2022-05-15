It was a mystery to many viewers of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest last night: what was wrong with Laura Pausini? The presenter suddenly failed during the scoring, after which it was announced that she was ill. Pausini provides clarification today: in a message on Instagram she says that she was suffering from her blood pressure and had to take a 20-minute break on the advice of the doctors.

Laura Pausini was forced to miss a large part of the scoring yesterday. The singer became ill, it was announced, but eventually returned to her colleagues. She closed the final of the song spectacle in Turin with her colleagues Mika and Alessandro Cattelan, but did not say a word about her sudden absence. What exactly was going on with the Italian singer, therefore, remained a mystery to many viewers and spectators in the hall.

After the final – Ukraine took the win and the Dutch entry S10 came in 11th – Pausini decided to clarify her absence. ‘What a night, boys! You have shown me so much love from all over the world, thank you,” the presenter begins her story. She continues: ‘I also want to reassure you and tell you that I’m fine. I was suffering from low blood pressure, so I had to stop for about twenty minutes on the advice of the doctors who helped me and I thank them very much for that.’ See also "Hugo Chávez was a master of the show"

Pausini states that she has had six busy months full of work. It all became too much for her. “I gave in to the stress, but I’m glad I ended the evening with my beloved colleagues Mika and Alessandro.” The 47-year-old Pausini calls her job for the Eurovision song contest ‘a great adventure’ and is grateful for all the people she has been able to work with. “I will remember this experience as one of the most beautiful of my life.”



