The Angels. Laura Pausini: nice to meet you, a hybrid between documentary and fiction film produced by Endemol Shine Italia for Amazon Studios and literally born from a dream, it is a hymn to that “normality” that the anti-diva from Faenza has always displayed.

The 47-year-old singer shows herself in an interview with Efe enthusiastic about her film, but warns those who hope to see her on the screen again that she has no interest in trying her luck in the cinema, because music is still her thing.

“It was very beautiful, exciting and moving,” says Laura Pausini about her film experience a few days before traveling to Madrid, where he will be on the day the film will be released in 240 countries through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Regarding her performance in the film, she says that she did not actually act because she played herself and that it was a problem for the professional actors who accompanied her because when they repeated a scene, she never said the phrase in the same way.

Existential doubts, a dream and a movie

According to what she tells in the interview, Amazon Prime Video proposed to her about four years ago to make a biographical documentary, but she did not accept because she thought that those who follow her already knew everything about her.

They asked him again several times and the answer was the same, but one night in February 2020 he had a special dream.

She woke up and wrote on her phone a series of ideas that emerged in her dream about existential questions that have assailed her since the beginning of her career: “Why has all this happened to me? Why am I famous? What would have become of me if it wasn’t?”

This time she did see the point of making a movie about herself and so she exposed it to Amazon, which gave the project the green light.

To make the film, Laura locked herself up for almost a year, in the midst of a pandemic, with the director, Ivan Cotroneo, and both, along with Monica Rametta, wrote the script.

When they finished, they realized that they had followed “practically everything” from that guideline written on the phone.

Although while making the film and looking for an “immense amount of material from 1993 to today” she remembered many things she had forgotten, especially from her adolescence, in the end she did not discover anything about herself that she did not know, according to what she tells Efe.

“I am 47 years old, I am not 27 (…) I am very aware of who I am as a human being,” he says.

Two Lauras and the same motivation

The viewers are going to learn some things about Laura Pausini’s life for the first time and, above all, they are going to have the opportunity to see a fictional parallelism between the famous Laura and the Laura that the singer imagines she would be if she had not succeeded at the Sanremo Festival in 1993.

The “big lesson” for her daughter is that the two Lauras are very much alike.

As Pausini says, it only changes that more people listen to a triumphant Laura Pausini sing in the film than listen to the non-famous Laura Pausini performing the same song in a small restaurant.

The “motivation” is the same, emphasizes an artist who has sold more than 70 million records throughout her career and won numerous awards with her music.

“My personal fulfillment does not come from the prizes won or from the stadiums I have filled”, emphasizes, however, Pausini.

As a mother, the singer is concerned and “very scared and uneasy” about the effects that the fact that she is famous can have on her daughter and wants her to know something that is never taught: a person can also be fulfilled even if it is not number one or I don’t win.

“Even if you lose, you should feel proud of yourself,” says one of the judges of the musical talent contest “La voz” in Spain.

“Famous and non-famous alike are not used to losing (…), they don’t prepare us for that,” he says, mentioning not having won the Oscar for best original song with Io Sì!, made in collaboration with Diane Warren, with whom he did get an award at the Golden Globes.

Of her own mother, she affirms that the way in which she educated her was “perfect” and that is why in some way she “copies” that education with her daughter Paola, born in February 2013 from her relationship with Paolo Carta.

According to Laura Pausini, throughout her career she has lived intensely and known and lived in several countries and cultures, which has made her change some of her customs, but “the deepest roots of values” have even become stronger.

“We lead a very normal life, because inside we are normal,” he says of his family.