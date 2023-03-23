In recent days, Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta they are married. After 18 years of love, the couple has finally decided to say the fateful yes before the altar. Among the various photos that have emerged on the web, there are also wedding rings characterized by an unusual color: black. In light of this, many have wondered: why did the couple choose black rings? Let’s discover together the meaning behind these accessories.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta are one of couples most loved in the world of entertainment. The two recently got married to one ceremony surprise intimate in the company of friends and family. For the most important day of her life, the woman wore a long ivory dress with a tuxedo jacket. She thought about being a maid of honor Paolathe daughter of a newly wed.

Over the last few hours, the famous singer has released a photo which portrays the hands of the bride and groom. From the image in question we can see that the couple is wearing two rings thin black. Although those directly involved have not yet explained the reasons for this choice, there could be several hidden ones explanations behind this gesture.

However it’s not a one novelty that two spouses choose black rings for their wedding. Indeed, behind this trend hides a real one important meaning. The blackin addition to being a new color in weddings for those who want to stand out, it actually has a fundamental meaning.

The titanium wedding rings, therefore dark, in addition to being exclusive and contraceptive, they are very light on the fingers. Furthermore, they represent the metaphor of the union between the two spouses. In detail, these rings representing a link that resists time, unassailable, absolute and indissoluble.