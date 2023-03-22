It’s official: Laura Pausini is married to her partner, as well as her guitarist, Paolo Carta. The pop star, who had already anticipated the wedding yesterday on social media with a romantic phrase, in which she articulated her promise of marriage, posted a photo in a wedding dress together with her new husband on her accounts this morning, accompanying the photo with the phrase ” We said yes” in multiple languages.

In Instagram stories, Pausini also posted a photo of her daughter Paola, bridesmaid in white lace with a bouquet of flowers, and another who portrays her hand together with that of her partner, both with wedding rings on her finger. A wedding, that of the singer from Solarolo, much awaited by the fans: the official profiles were stormed in a few minutes by the followers, who are showering their darling with good wishes and congratulations.