Sunday, December 24, 2023, 07:23



| Updated 11:14 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Surely those who are going to participate this year are already warming up for the last race of 2023, the San Silvestre. It is without a doubt the most popular test of all, a different, more festive race; It is the perfect excuse to then stuff yourself with a good meal, half a tablet of nougat and a few glasses of cava. Laura Nicolás (Barcelona, ​​25 years old) was the winner of last year's edition. She also came first in 2021. This time she does not plan to contest it, although she said the same thing last year and she ended up signing up at the last minute and winning it. Regardless of what she decides, she encourages everyone who is thinking about it to go running on the 31st in the center of Murcia. With a route of approximately 6,500 meters, starting and finishing on Teniente Flomesta Avenue, in front of Murcia City Hall, this San Silvestre de Murcia is going to break the participation record. It is organized by LA VERDAD, together with the Athletics Federation of the Region, and with the collaboration of the Department of Sports.

–Why does San Silvestre attract so many people?

–It is a very special race. It is the last race of the year and the festive atmosphere in the streets is different from any other race. It's a fun and healthy way to end the year doing what you love.

A desire «I would like to run the San Silvestre in Barcelona, ​​but for the mere fact that I was born there»

–If you had to convince someone to fire you, what would you say?

–More than convincing, it would be encouraging. It is a race to enjoy, above all, the atmosphere, and being able to run through the streets of the center of Murcia.

–What is the best thing about the San Silvestre de Murcia route?

–Without a doubt, the passage through the Cathedral area is one of the most beautiful for me. But the whole race in general is special. Also, having people on each of the streets cheering is beautiful.

–You have won it in 2021 and 2022, are you going to run it this year?

–Well, this year I'm not thinking about it, although last year I said the same thing and in the end at the last minute I decided to sign up. And I ended up winning it.

Route of the Fortresses «It has been the race that has marked me the most. “I achieved a victory that I did not expect.”

–If in the end it is not, will you try another city?

–I would like to run another San Silvestre for the mere fact of changing cities. A few months ago I was living in Badajoz and I was thinking with my partner, who is also my coach, about San Silvestre if we were still there. But since we are back in Murcia, I won't rule out Murcia or another. I do not know yet.

–What does San Silvestre have that other races don't have?

–Above all, the Christmas atmosphere, running around on the last day of the year and that 'party' that one lives with.

–How many have you run?

–I have been running since 2012. The first San Silvestre I did was in Murcia. I haven't raced every year, but I could tell you almost every year. It is almost a fixed race on the calendar.

–Any anecdote that stands out from this test?

–Last year was quite fun. She wasn't planning on doing it, at least competing it. A few days before I received the invitation and decided to accept it, but I already had in mind that if I did it it would be disguised so in the end I did it competing and disguised. I had to modify the costume a little so that it would allow me to run and in the end I was wearing more makeup than a costume, but the truth is that it was fun.

–Which other Saint Sylvester would you like to run? And because?

–I would like to run the San Silvestre in Barcelona, ​​but for the mere fact that I was born there and that is why I have always wanted to do it. La Vallecana also attracts me a lot. In fact, I don't rule out running it some year.

–What advice would you give to those preparing to run the San Silvestre this year?

–As with any test, I always recommend the same. No matter how much we think we know how to train alone, the best thing is to put ourselves in the hands of a coach, who is the person who is qualified to do so, and thus be sure that what we do we are doing well and, above all, without risks to our health. health. It is true that the San Silvestre and specifically ours (which does not reach 7 km) does not require a high level of training either, but it is still a race and, especially if you are starting out, I consider it quite important.

Birthdate



Barcelona, ​​May 25, 1998. He is 25 years old.

Place of residence



Molina de Segura.

Profession



Vet.

Club



CA Puerto Torrevieja.

Best brands



5K (17:57). 10K (36:05). 21K (1:19:35). Cartagena Fortresses Route 50K (4:27:11).

–What stands out from your record?

–The race that marked me the most was the Ruta de las Fortalezas in 2022. It was a victory that I did not expect, at all, because I had also never run so much. My longest distance had been a half marathon and that test was 50 kilometers. I knew that it took miles and training to finish it properly, but I didn't expect that victory at all.

-Fulfill a dream?

–On a sporting level, my dream is to continue enjoying this sport. I have always considered sport as a hobby and my mentality since I started has always been the same. Being able to enjoy every day doing what I like, without injuries and without compromising my health, is already a success for me.

–Which athletes do you admire?

–My greatest reference has always been Iván Penalba. He is an international ultra-distance athlete. I am lucky to know him in person and to have run with him one day. Unfortunately, his discipline does not have much visibility, despite how hard it is. I make a point here because with this I do not want to detract from any sport or discipline, far from it. It is simply not something that is known as much, although luckily it is becoming known and recognized a little more. For those who don't know him, I encourage you to do a little research on him. He is one of the best people I have ever had and have the opportunity to know. On an athlete level he is a 10 but on a human level and as a person he is a 20.

–Do you have any favorites for victory in this year's San Silvestre de Murcia?

–If I'm honest, I don't know who is planning to run this year. In the Region of Murcia we have very outstanding athletes in both men and women and now there are also many lower categories that are taking the leap. So I couldn't tell you names.