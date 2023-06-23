Laura lost his life at the age of 31, the story spread all over the world in a few hours, through social networks.

The two year old son he found a gun and unknowingly fired shots, which hit his mom. She had been left unattended, without the safety catch and her charge. Laura was in sweet expectation of 33 weeks and unfortunately neither she nor her baby made it.

Despite the alarm to health workers and the timely arrival of the ambulance, the thirty-one year old is dead shortly after reaching the health facility. The doctors tried to do everything possible, even to save the child.

It was Laura who told what happened

What happened shocked the whole world. The superintendent David Smith called a press conference to release details of the law enforcement investigation.

When help arrived, the woman with little strength left explained to doctors that she was 33 weeks pregnant and that her 2-year-old son had accidentally fired a gun in her back. They used to lock the bedroom, but that day it was left unlocked. The boy came in and started playing with the gun, then the shots were fired.

The superintendent then explained that the police found one inside the room second gun and two more weaponsall loaded. The child’s father and the woman’s husband were not at home at the time of the events. It was he who claimed to be the gun owner.

Unfortunately it is not the first case that occurs in the United States. According to one estimate, this year alone, more than 150 shootings unintentionally caused by children and which led to the deaths of about 58 people.

The last case happened in Kentuckya 7-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old brother.