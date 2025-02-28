ABC journalist Laura Montero Carretero has been awarded the AECOC Journalism Award By business competitiveness For its article ‘The fourth industrial revolution staggers in the productivity deficit’, which has been recognized as Better work among the more than 200 candidacies received in the 2024 edition. The jury of this award organized by the Association of the Companies of the Great Consumption Sector He has valued the report, published in the Sunday supplement of the new ABC Empresas economy last September 22, for contributing «a deep analysis on a topic of current affairs that also significantly affects the proper business functioningLya the advances of the Spanish economy ». More than a hundred managers, media professionals and representatives of the academic world, met yesterday in Madrid in the delivery of this traditional Award, which already adds thirteen editions. An act that also served to publicize the AECOC academic awards, which recognize the best end of the degree and master’s degrees of university students throughout the country.

