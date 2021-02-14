This Saturday a judge issued a formal prison order for eight people accused of a crime of deprivation of liberty, among them Laura Mojica Romero, Miss Oaxaca 2018, originally from Tuxtepec and who was recently crowned in 2020 as the International Coffee Queen, an important contest held in Colombia.

The beauty queen is accused of belonging to a gang of kidnappers that operated in the limits of the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca and was arrested “during an operation” organized by the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS), as stated the prosecution it’s a statement. Laura Mojica and the other seven detainees will be in prison for the next two months while the evidence that will determine their legal situation is analyzed, and they could be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The other seven people to whom the judge ordered preventive detention were Luis Antonio N., Raúl N., María del Rosario N., Ana Martha N., César Enrique N, Diego N, and Jossiel N. All of them were photographed at the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office with his face was partially covered before the images were distributed to the press.

The winner of the Oaxaca beauty pageant in 2018, Laura Mojica, had represented Mexico in the international coffee kingdom in Colombia 2020, where she obtained first place. The 25-year-old has a degree in Administration, according to her Instagram biography and was the face of some aid associations related to the fight against breast cancer or childhood cancer. He was currently studying a Master’s in Finance, according to local media.

Her modeling career had started a few years before and one of the first crowns to win was that of Miss Earth Oaxaca 2015, which allowed her to participate in the national final and represent Mexico in other international competitions. In 2018 Laura Mojica returned to beauty pageants and the title of Miss Oaxaca also catapulted her to stardom in Colombia.

During the next two months the judge will analyze the evidence received to decide the final status of the detainees. According to data from the National Public Security System, Veracruz occupies one of the first places in the country in the number of kidnappings, at a rate of between 15 and 20 each month, only surpassed by the State of Mexico, which tops the list. “With these actions, the State Attorney General’s Office reaffirms its unrestricted commitment to fight head-on this type of criminal behavior that seriously damages the freedom of Veracruz,” says the statement released this Saturday by the State Attorney’s Office.

