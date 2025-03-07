The new edition of Survivors It has started this Thursday and with it new jumps have been starred from the helicopter, the arrival of the contestants to the island and the first nominations in the palapa. All this generated a wave of emotions both in the contestants and Laura Madrueñothat he could not hide his happiness for being another year in the format.

“The fire of the torches returns the light to a seemingly dark place. The silence of calm contrasts with the roar of an incessant fury that plagues the cochinos keys, turning them into the stage of an unprecedented struggle, full of mysteries, “the presenter began with her speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the Palapa.

This is the third consecutive year that the communicator is part of survivors and thereby warned: “There is no turning back“.” Tonight has begun the definitive combat, a historical battle of the human against the divine, in which victory will be only for one of them: the survivor who will be legend, “he continued with his allegation.

“From this great temple of fire, stone and water, Poseidon will determine whether our new warriors are deserving of an almost impossible title: that of authentic survivors. Now … we turn on the palapa!“He exclaimed visibly excited.

“We were so looking like this moment that I am trembling,” he acknowledged before the cameras, taking his hand to his mouth without power hide your tears of happiness for being another year in Honduras.