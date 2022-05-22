After the elimination from the reality show L’Isola dei Famosi, Laura Maddaloni is a guest of the program Barbara D’Urso aired on Channel 5. The former castaway was called for tell his experience and the latest events aired during the last episode of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi.

There Maddalonias we all well remember by now, during the live broadcast of L’Isola dei Famosi it is collided with the commentator of the program Vladimir. The former castaway complained about the conflicting attitude that, according to her, Luxuria had towards her.

But ultimately the role of opinion makers is precisely to take a position, not to be impartial. But this thing it didn’t go down to Laura at all Maddaloni.

Barbara D’Urso broadcasts a clip that shows the moment of the clash between the two women. Vladimirneedless to say, it defended itself with strength and conviction from all the accusations brought against him.

But apparently no truce is in sight so much so that the former shipwreck continues to attack even during the Afternoon 5 program: “I found it in bad taste. I looked at the social networks and I have the confirmation, her attitude when I left the island making faces behind when I had finished my journey, exaggerating, I find it in bad taste “.

Arianna David, who takes the defense of Luxuria. But David is not the only one to take sides, even the hostess herself has something to say. Barbara D’Urso has clear ideas and does not hold back in exposing them.

“But Laura, regardless of what I said, if Vladi didn’t like you, she has every right to say it. When I take pundits and choose them, they have the right to say their opinion. She obviously didn’t like you. The clarification on your sport is another thing I wanted to do “.