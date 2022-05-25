Without a shadow of a doubt, Laura Maddaloni And Vladimir Luxuria they are two of the most talked about television characters on television. Recently, the columnist and the former castaway were guests at Afternoon 5. In Barbara D’Urso’s living room, between the two there was a tough one clash. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Among guests featured in the most recent episode of Afternoon 5 there were Laura Maddaloni and Vladimir Luxuria. Barbara D’Urso has invited the former castaway in her afternoon living room to give her a chance to establish peace with the columnist. However, the woman does not give up and has collided with her again.

Vladimir Luxuria claims that Maddaloni has been several times aggressive during his participation in theIsland Of The Famous. On the other hand, it is a matter ofopinion which is also well shared by most viewers. These were the words of the columnist:

You had aggressive language. Having said it all, you have also done things that I did not like.

However, it is a ‘observation which was not accepted by the wife of Clemente Russo who went on a rampage declaring:

I didn’t like aggressive woman, she labeled me that way.

During the episode of the program conducted by Barbara D’Urso, Vladimir Luxuria also spoke about allegations that the former castaway herself had addressed to her. In fact, Maddaloni had blamed the columnist for having exercised a ‘negative influence on social networks. At a later time, the conversation moved to the topic related to Nicolas Vaporidis and it is precisely at this moment that the former castaway began to raise his voice:

Not true why? Were you there? You weren’t there. Did you want to throw him out? I have a deal with Nicolas, you weren’t there. This is bad, this thing here was not supposed to come out of the program. We cleared up him and me. Were you there when I got my head and head?

Finally, Maddaloni even exclaimed: