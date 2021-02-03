The renowned Mexican singer Laura León took with good humor the memes that were made about Miley Cyrus. According to users, the new look of the “Wrecking ball” interpreter is very similar to that of the actress.

Given this, the protagonist of Dos mujeres, un camino turned to her Twitter account to thank for the memes. In addition, he took the opportunity to send a message to the American star.

“A hug to my beloved @MileyCyrus and thanks to all the fans for comparing me to this great queen of music. God bless you little treasures”Wrote the 68-year-old star from Tabasco, and shared the photograph that went viral.

Laura León spoke about the memes that were made comparing her with Miley Cyrus. Photo: Laura León / Twitter

Miley Cyrus gave a special show from his parents’ room in Nashville, Tennesse. In the musical, broadcast on NPR Music, the 28-year-old singer appeared in country-style attire, with a hat and dark glasses.

“They look a lot alike”, “We want to see them together. Would be a dream”, “Collaboration between both queens seems to be true“,” Miley Cyrus or Laura Leon? Separated at birth ”,“ Miley Cyrus is already in a position to reveal that her real mother is the ‘Little Treasure’, and that she was given up for adoption as a baby to her adoptive family. Like this ”,“ I like them ”,“ Both are beautiful ”,“I propose Miley Cyrus for the Laura León bioseries”Were some of the comments that users wrote on networks.

Laura León, latest news:

