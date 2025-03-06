The spectators of First Dates They traveled Thursday to the Far West To live a real film night in the Special cinema of the four program.

Carlos Sobera became the sheriff of an old tavern from the distant west and watched that all single ones in the area would find the love they were looking for.

Matías Roure, Laura Boado and the twins Zapata, Marisa and Cristina, also They became characters from an authentic west film.

‘First Dates’ special cinema. Mediaset

The first to cross the doors of the SALOON of the west in which it had become First Dates This Thursday was Jaime: “I am a cowboy, always”he said.

“Until last Monday he was physical and worked in the petrochemical industry, but now I am in an interesting breakdown of my existence“He confessed to Soverera.





“It’s many full moons that I don’t feel the coat of a sincere love”he said, mimicing with the Western atmosphere set by the local four.

His appointment was Laura, who recognized in his presentation that: “I do not feel very close to the west cinema, I am more than a glass of champagne in a bar“

“I am Juan de la Cierva, the inventor of Autogirothe greatest invention of aviation, “said the diner.” Have you finally recognized it? “He asked sovereign.” I am … “, Laura replied.





That fact left Jaime perplexed: “When you are the great -grandson of Juan de la Cierva, you can only see things from above. Someone who has invented autogyro cannot disappoint“

Both went to the table to dine and look for points in common with which to cement a relationship or, on the contrary, go each by their side.

The evening began with The Galician joking about his professionsomething that the artist liked: “He has sneaked it into. I, that I go on a list …”, admitted Laura.

After dinner, they went to the terrace, decorated for the occasion and where The diner did not hesitate to ‘ride a horse’ about Jaime: “What an outrageous!” Exclaimed the Galician in a joke tone.

In the final duel … both wanted to have a second appointment: “It seemed to me a superinterersor uncle,” she admitted. Jaime, on the other hand, admitted that “I liked it because it seems to me someone authentic.”