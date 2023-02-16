The television host Laura Huarcayo had a love relationship for several years with Juan Martín Mercado, with whom she had her first child. We tell you what happened to this controversial character.

More than seven years ago, the television host and ex-model Laura Huarcayo retired from the small screen to spend more time with her family. Currently, she is a successful businesswoman, as she has been able to carry out the three businesses that she has in her name. All of them are focused on the field of fashion and beauty, since she has a boutique, a spa and a beauty salon that she manages herself.

On the sentimental level, Laura Huarcayo She is happily married to Italian businessman Dimitri Karagounis. However, years ago she had a loving relationship with Juan Martín Mercado, an Argentine actor with whom she had her first child, Valentino. She knows more about who the child’s father is.

Who is the father of Laura Huarcayo’s first child?

The father is a well-known event organizer named Juan Martin Market. The driver’s ex-partner was born in Argentina and for many years she dedicated herself to acting, a profession that she abandoned after moving back to her country. The last important appearance of her on television was when she participated in the reality show “Big Brother 2015”.

Laura Huarcayo and Juan Martin Mercado. Photo: FarándulaTV See also Laura Huarcayo: who is her 19-year-old son Valentino, who wants to become a father?

After leaving the small screen, he earned a living selling tickets and passes to clubs. At that time he began a love relationship with an Argentine model, with whom he later had a son who is still a minor.

It should be noted that Martín Mercado participated in several Peruvian novels such as “Milagros”, “La mujer de Lorenzo” and “Estos chikos de ahora”.

Why did Laura Huarcayo and Juan Martín Mercado end their relationship?

After several years of sentimental relationship, Laura Huarcayo and the Argentine actor ended their romance after the television host accused him of extorting her. According to his own statements, Juan Mercado wanted to share some intimate photos of both of them and asked his ex-partner for $600 in exchange for not doing so, a fact that led to a judicial conviction. In addition, Huarcayo filed another complaint to increase the alimony of her son.

Juan Martín Mercado is an Argentine actor. Photo: InfoVelez See also Leonard León wins lawsuit and Judicial Power allows him to see his children with Karla Tarazona

Why was Juan Martín Mercado arrested in Argentina?

In February 2017, Juan Martín Mercad was arrested by the Argentine justice system after being accused of sexually abusing a young woman four years ago, along with the anesthetist Gerardo Billiris, who drugged and raped the victim.

The exactor’s arrest – and subsequent raid of his apartment – ​​occurred after three other women accused him of having drugged them along with the anesthetist to sexually abuse them.