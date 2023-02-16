Former host Laura Huarcayo surprised more than one by revealing that her son Valentino wants to be a young father. She knows all the details in the following note.

Laura Huarcayo returned to television screens after leaving it for seven years to give her family more time, especially her children, who were minors at the time. One of them is Valentine Market, who is 19 years old. Along the same lines, the young man has recently grabbed dozens of headlines after some surprising statements from his mother. She reveals that her firstborn wants to become a dad. In the following note, she learns more about the former presenter’s descendant and the relationship he has with her parents.

Who is Valentino Mercado?

Valentino Market He is a 19-year-old Peruvian-Argentine youth. Laura Huarcayo’s son maintains a life away from television, even from social networks. On his personal Instagram account, he has a total of five posts about the trips he has taken around the world.

The last post he has is from September 2022 and is a compilation of some of his photos as a child. To date, she has 4,505 followers on said social network.

At what age do you want to be dad Valentino?

Laura Huarcayo He surprised more than one by talking about his son Valentino in front of cameras. Faced with a question related to her conceit, the former driver revealed that she has no problem with him having a partner and that she even dreams of becoming a father at an early age.

“You know that my son Valentino, who is already 19 years old, tells me: ‘Mom, I think I’m going to be a good father, I have a lot of patience, I would love to be a young father’”, commented the also businesswoman; However, she did not clarify at what age the young man wanted to be a father for the first time.

On the other hand, she indicated that she will support him in everything he decides and is even willing to spend a lot of quality time with who would be his grandson. “I tell him: ‘Well, son, when it happens, I’ll take care of the baby,'” she added with a laugh on a recent visit to the “Send whoever’s in charge” program.

Who is Valentino’s dad?

Valentino Mercado came into the world as a result of his mother’s relationship Laura Huarcayo and Martín Mercado, better known in the media as ‘Martín Marche’. The driver’s ex-partner was born in Argentina on October 9, 1974, making her 48 years old.

For many years, he dedicated himself to acting, a profession that he no longer practices at present. After his break with the former model, he returned to his country of origin and dedicated himself to the artistic world. His last important appearance on television was when he participated in the reality show “Big Brother 2015”.

How many children does Laura Huarcayo have?

Laura Huarcayo is one of the television figures that the public misses the most. Since her removal from television, little was known about what she did. Recently, she reappeared in “Speak Whoever Rules”, where she revealed that her son’s son wishes to be a young father. The model has two descendants: Valentino Market and Vassiliki Karagounis. The last one, the result of her relationship with Dimitri Karagounis.